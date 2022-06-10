NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nine people in DeKalb County were indicted Wednesday after a months-long drug investigation by several agencies.

According to a release, from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the meth investigation began in February 2021, when agents spent nine months undercover. Dubbed “Operation Ice Pick,” agents reportedly learned of meth being sold through a drug trafficking organization in the Upper Cumberland area.

The TBI said multiple pounds of meth were seized, along with several vehicles, weapons and U.S. cash.

Nine people were indicted by the DeKalb County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Those who have been arrested and charged are as follows:

Charles Edward White, Jr. (DOB 02/24/1974), Sparta: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy, 25 counts Meth – Mfg, Deliver, Sale, Possession with Intent. DeKalb County Jail, $300,000 bond.

Shawn David Troglen (DOB 12/13/1970), Sparta: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. White County Jail, $300,000 bond.

Tiffany Ford (DOB 06/18/1987), Sparta: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. Cumberland County Jail, $200,000 bond.

Tara R. Treadway (DOB 01/17/1990), Smithville: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. Cumberland County Jail, $200,000 bond.

Amy L. Hall (DOB 07/17/1978), Smithville: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. DeKalb County Jail, $200,000 bond.

Eva L. Dover (DOB 08/05/1969), Smithville: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. DeKalb County Jail, $200,000 bond.

Paige L. Simmons (DOB 07/20/1990), McMinnville: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. Warren County Jail, $200,000 bond.

Phillip J. Potter (DOB 03/04/1992), McMinnville: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. Warren County Jail, $200,000 bond.

Robert H. Murdock (DOB 04/24/1986), Killen, AL: Two counts Meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy. Lauderdale County Jail, $300,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.