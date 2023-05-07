WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — As historic preservation month gets underway, there are nine structures with historical significance that have been selected as ‘Sites to Save’ by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. They also deemed eight more as ‘Sites to Watch’.

The group believes the properties are endangered due to the age, condition or potential for development.

The Heritage Foundation is asking the community for support in preserving the buildings.

“Franklin is nationally renowned for its historic preservation success, and it is because our community all pulls in the same direction toward a common goal of maintaining what makes our community so special,” said Bari Beasley, President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation in a press release.

View of Hiram Lodge with caption “The seat of Hiram Lodge, No. 7, F.& A.M., the oldest operating lodge in Tennessee, erected in 1817, during the Battle of Franklin in 1864 it served as a hospital.” (Courtesy of Tennessee State Library and Archives)

Members of the foundation frequently attend public meetings that are about the buildings on the lists, offer insight about the property to willing owners and municipalities, and connect them with construction and preservation experts.

2023 Sites to Save

Beechwood Hall, unincorporated Williamson County/Franklin

The Historic Franklin Masonic Hall, Franklin

The Historic Jenkins-Wilson House, Nolensville

Nolensville Cemeteries, Nolensville

The Historic 350-year-old Chinkapin Oak Tree known as Ruth, Arrington

The Civil War Earthworks, Triune

The Natchez Street Historic District, Franklin

The Historic Daniel McMahon House & Cemetery, Franklin (last remaining green gateway)

The Mill Creek Headwaters, Nolensville

2023 Sites to Watch

The Green Farm, Franklin

The Historic Sherwood Green House, Nolensville

The Frierson-Voorhies Cemetery, Brentwood

Dry Stacked Stone Walls, across Williamson County

Kellytown Archaeological Site, Northwest Brentwood/Williamson County

Green Grove Primitive Baptist Church, Triune

1801 Historic Natchez Bridge and Road on Currey Farm, Franklin

Pryor Lillie’s Body of Work Architectural Design, unincorporated Williamson County

Franklin was also selected by the Tennessee Historic Commission to host the regional gathering of southeastern historic commissioners.

To learn more about the foundation and how you can help, visit this link.