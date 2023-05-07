WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — As historic preservation month gets underway, there are nine structures with historical significance that have been selected as ‘Sites to Save’ by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. They also deemed eight more as ‘Sites to Watch’.
The group believes the properties are endangered due to the age, condition or potential for development.
The Heritage Foundation is asking the community for support in preserving the buildings.
“Franklin is nationally renowned for its historic preservation success, and it is because our community all pulls in the same direction toward a common goal of maintaining what makes our community so special,” said Bari Beasley, President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation in a press release.
Members of the foundation frequently attend public meetings that are about the buildings on the lists, offer insight about the property to willing owners and municipalities, and connect them with construction and preservation experts.
2023 Sites to Save
- Beechwood Hall, unincorporated Williamson County/Franklin
- The Historic Franklin Masonic Hall, Franklin
- The Historic Jenkins-Wilson House, Nolensville
- Nolensville Cemeteries, Nolensville
- The Historic 350-year-old Chinkapin Oak Tree known as Ruth, Arrington
- The Civil War Earthworks, Triune
- The Natchez Street Historic District, Franklin
- The Historic Daniel McMahon House & Cemetery, Franklin (last remaining green gateway)
- The Mill Creek Headwaters, Nolensville
2023 Sites to Watch
- The Green Farm, Franklin
- The Historic Sherwood Green House, Nolensville
- The Frierson-Voorhies Cemetery, Brentwood
- Dry Stacked Stone Walls, across Williamson County
- Kellytown Archaeological Site, Northwest Brentwood/Williamson County
- Green Grove Primitive Baptist Church, Triune
- 1801 Historic Natchez Bridge and Road on Currey Farm, Franklin
- Pryor Lillie’s Body of Work Architectural Design, unincorporated Williamson County
Franklin was also selected by the Tennessee Historic Commission to host the regional gathering of southeastern historic commissioners.
To learn more about the foundation and how you can help, visit this link.