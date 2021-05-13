8K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 8,200 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee last week, up slightly from the previous week, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending May 8 was 8,194, an increase from the previous week when 7,872 new claims were filed. The number remains up from the week ending March 14, 2020, when approximately 2,702 new claims were made

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 50,376 for the week ending May 8, a decrease of about 1,100 from the previous week, when there were 49,271 continued claims.

A total of 1,168,430 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 14, 2020.