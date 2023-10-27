DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One passenger died and two drivers were injured in a Thursday morning collision in DeKalb County, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 near the intersection of U.S. 70 and State Route 96, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) said.

Officials said 2011 Mazda 3 was traveling east on U.S. 70 when the driver tried to turn onto State Route 96, pulling into the path of a 2004 Toyota Highlander that was heading west on U.S. 70. The Toyota was unable to avoid hitting the Mazda on the passenger side.

According to THP, the 82-year-old driving the Mazda and the 78-year-old driving the Toyota were injured in the crash. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

However, the passenger in the Mazda — identified by authorities as 85-year-old George Dodd Jr. of Tennessee — was killed in the collision.

Everybody involved in the incident was reportedly wearing their seatbelts at the time.

THP said no charges are pending in connection with the crash.