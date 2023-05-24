FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin first responders rescued an 82-year-old woman from a condo fire in the Reid Hill Commons community Wednesday morning, but the blaze still caused thousands of dollars in damages.

The Franklin Fire Department said crews were dispatched shortly after 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24 to the single-story, two-unit building on Morrissey Street, arriving at the scene within five minutes.

According to officials, the woman — who was the only person in the home — used her portable house phone to call 911, saying her kitchen was on fire, but she had fallen and couldn’t get out.

Firefighters quickly searched the smoke-filled home, found the woman lying on the kitchen floor, and removed her from the condo, the department said. After that, personnel extinguished the fire, containing it to the room where it started.

According to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King, the woman’s injuries appeared to be minor, but Williamson Health EMS still brought her to the hospital for further evaluation.

King said the fire started on the stovetop and spread to the microwave and cabinets, causing an estimated $10,000 worth of damage.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The fire marshal stated it was “fortunate the woman’s smoke alarms worked, and that she had a phone and emergency pendant available to her.”

In order to prevent a cooking fire, officials urge you to stay in the kitchen while frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for any reason, turn off the burner.