NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A strong cold front moving through Tennessee on Friday is bringing a chance of snow with it. In Middle Tennessee, areas along and west of I-65 will see between 1 to 3 inches of snow. 2 to 4 inches of snow are likely east of I-65 and on the higher elevations of the Plateau, 4 inches of snow or more is possible.

Nashville typically sees its average last snowfall each winter around late February. March may not be known as a traditionally snowy month for Tennessee, but it’s not out of the question to see it. Earlier this week, Mary Mays spoke with Krissy Hurley, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Nashville. “January, February is when we really see — our biggest snows here in Middle Tennessee. However, in March, it seems like it’s a transition month, where we’ve gotten some significant ice storms and significant snows and it just depends on the weather pattern in that particular year,” Hurley told Mays.

According to the National Weather Service’s records, Middle Tennessee has seen at least eight significant snowfalls in the month of March, dating back to the 1800s.

March 3, 1917

Nashville received 7½ inches of snow.

March 9, 1960

A major winter storm blankets Middle Tennessee. Some of the snow totals recorded that day: Crossville (8½ inches), Clarksville (8 inches), Springfield (7.8 inches), Cookeville (7½ inches), and Nashville (5 ½ inches).

March 13, 1993

The 1993 Superstorm, sometimes referred to as the “Storm of the Century,” hit 21 states, but the highest snow totals were reported in Tennessee. Some of the totals from that storm: Jamestown (26 inches), Crossville (20.5 inches), and Allardt (14.1 inches). While Nashville didn’t get his as hard as those areas, it did see 2.8 inches of snow.

March 17, 1892

Nashville’s biggest one-day snow total didn’t come in January or February – it was in March! Way back in March of 1892, Nashville recorded 17 inches of snow.

To truly paint you a picture of how snowfall affected 19th century Nashville, here is the description of the event found on the NWS calendar:



Members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in America cancel their annual parade. No streetcars are running. Morning trains are delayed. And the “arteries of trade” are clogged. Suburban workers have to walk to town. Mailmen don’t leave the post office on their rounds until 10:00 a.m. A freight train from Chattanooga slides off the track at the Winton community, near Murfreesboro, and a passenger train from Memphis due at 7:00 a.m. doesn’t arrive until 2:00 p.m. Riddleton, a few miles northwest of Carthage, receives 18.7″ in what is believed to be the greatest single-day snowfall in Middle Tennessee’s history.

March 19, 1996

Nashville received 8.7 inches of snow.

March 20, 1968

Nashville received 8.2 inches of snow.

March 22, 1968

Two days after Nashville received 8.2 inches of snow, Murfreesboro saw its greatest one-day snowfall ever when it was hit with 10 inches of snow. Lebanon also recorded a record-high 9 inches of snow.

March 23, 1968

A day after Murfreesboro and Lebanon recorded record-high single-day snowfall totals, Springfield set its own single-day record with 10 inches of snow.

While spring is certainly in the air this time of year, history has shown that old man winter does still like to drop by from time to time. In fact, snow can fall as late as April in Middle Tennessee. Nashville’s latest measurable snowfall happened on April 25, 1910, when Music City saw 1½ inches of snow.

