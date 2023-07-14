PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Eight female inmates were hospitalized after they are believed to have overdosed on a heroin/fentanyl mixture inside the Putnam County jail.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported the inmates snorted the drugs Thursday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

They were taken to Cookeville Regional Medical Center for treatment and five remain hospitalized.

Sheriff Farris said, “An investigation was initiated immediately by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. The investigators soon confiscated what is believed to be a mixture of heroin/fentanyl from Nicole Danielle Ealey. Ealey is currently incarcerated for illegal drug activity within Putnam County and has been confirmed for being one of the individuals for bringing the illegal heroin/fentanyl inside the jail. Jasmine Richelle Lancaster has been confirmed as being the second individual of bringing in these deadly illegal drugs into our facility. Witnesses, statements, and other evidence has confirmed that both Ealey and Lancaster smuggled the heroin/fentanyl into the jail through one of their body cavities while being admitted into the jail on July 12, 2023. Later Ealey and Lancaster distributed, assisted, and provided the illegal narcotics to other inmates in their pod area causing the overdoses and near deaths to some of the inmates.”

Ealey was charged with five counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Introduction of a contraband inside of a penal facility, and Simple Possession/Casual Exchange. Lancaster has also been charged with five counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Simple

Possession/Casual Exchange, and Introduction of contraband in a penal facility.

All of the impacted inmates were charged with Simple Possession/Casual Exchange.

Sheriff Farris stated, “I am glad that none of the corrections officers or inmates have died due to the use or exposure of the deadly drug fentanyl. There were over 100,000 overdose deaths across the nation last year. And 90% of our inmates in Putnam County are incarcerated for illegal drug activity whether it be through direct or indirect activity.”