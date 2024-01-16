ERIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Erin homeowner faces animal cruelty charges after they reportedly left several dogs outside without resources.
The Erin Police Chief told News 2 that eight dogs were seized from the Arlington area, where they were left outside with no food, water, or proper shelter.
The owner now faces eight counts of animal cruelty after surrendering the animals.
According to Erin Police, the dogs are now with Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, where they will receive vet care before being placed for adoption.