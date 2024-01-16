ERIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Erin homeowner faces animal cruelty charges after they reportedly left several dogs outside without resources.

The Erin Police Chief told News 2 that eight dogs were seized from the Arlington area, where they were left outside with no food, water, or proper shelter.

(Courtesy: Erin Police Department) (Courtesy: Erin Police Department) (Courtesy: Erin Police Department) (Courtesy: Erin Police Department)

The owner now faces eight counts of animal cruelty after surrendering the animals.

According to Erin Police, the dogs are now with Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, where they will receive vet care before being placed for adoption.