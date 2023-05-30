NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Federal disaster support for those affected by the March tornadoes will be upwards of $8.5 million, according to FEMA. The federal disaster assistance is helping fuel the recover of residents and businesses that suffered damaged from the tornadoes, which tore across Middle and Western Tennessee.

The assistance includes more than $3 million in FEMA grants and another $5.5 million in low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Families and households in Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne counties have until Tuesday, June 6, to apply for the federal disaster assistance from both agencies.

Homeowners who had disaster-related damage are encouraged to apply for FEMA assistance because your insurance may not cover all of your damage. FEMA grants can cover housing assistance and help with other disaster-related losses such as medical, dental and transportation expenses and damage to essential household items. Renters are also encouraged to apply for FEMA assistance for personal property losses.

After a disaster, SBA’s low-interest disaster loans can help with the recovery of homeowners, renters, nonprofit organizations and businesses of all sizes. SBA loans are the largest source of federal disaster funding for people impacted by disasters.

There are a few ways to apply for FEMA assistance:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Use the FEMA mobile app

Call the Disaster Assistance Helpline at 800-621-3362.

To apply for an SBA disaster loan, or to download an application, visit DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov. For more information or to have a loan application mailed, interested applicants can also call 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.