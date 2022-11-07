LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 7th grader has been charged after investigators said they were able to connect the student with a “concerning post” made on Snapchat over the weekend.

The Lebanon Police Department said on Saturday afternoon, officers were notified of possible threats made to the Lebanon Special School District. The LPD and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigated to determine the original source of the post.

Although not perceived as an actual threat, the sheriff’s office said the post “was still concerning.” According to the WCSO, the post referenced third-hand information about threats of violence toward students attending school at Walter J Baird Middle School on Monday.

On Monday morning, the WCSO announced the student responsible was identified. In addition to charges, the student will face school disciplinary actions, the sheriff’s office said.

It was the second possible school threat under investigation that morning.

In Franklin County, the sheriff’s office increased security at Franklin County High School after a possible threat was found on a wall in the girl’s bathroom. The FCSO had not found anything to substantiate the threat as of Monday morning.

In a Facebook post, the WCSO said deputies will continue to work closely with schools and will not be taking potential threats lightly.

“We will reiterate once again that anyone who makes a threat towards students and/or staff members in any of our schools, whether jokingly or intentionally will be charged and not be tolerated,” the sheriff’s office said.

Threats or tips can be reported to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at www.wcso95.org/schooltips/. Any concerns of immediate danger, injury or death should be reported by calling 911.