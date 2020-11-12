7K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 913,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending Nov. 7 was 7,221, up by nearly 200 from the previous week, when 6,992 new claims were filed. The number was still up from the week ending March 14, when the pandemic began and approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 58,298 for the week ending Nov. 7, down by about 6,000 from the previous week.