7K+ new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 7,400 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee last week, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending March 6 was 7,407, down from the previous week when 10,355 new claims were filed. The number remains up from the week ending March 14, 2020, when approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 47,763 for the week ending March 6, a decrease from the previous week, when there were 54,972 continued claims.

A total of 1,092,145 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 14, 2020.