NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 74-year-old Ashland City woman has died nearly a month after a single-vehicle crash in Goodlettsville.

Metro police reported Linda J. Lee died Sunday after the crash Jan. 2 on Union Hill Road.

According to investigators, Lee was traveling east near Crocker Springs Road when she left the roadway while negotiating a curve. Her 2011 Nissan Versa hit a culvert and flipped. Lee was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

No additional information was released.