CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Carroll County man has been taken into custody after a fight at a Huntingdon home reportedly led to a deadly shooting.

Officials said the arrest was the result of a joint investigation by members of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and the Huntingdon Police Department.

According to authorities, TBI agents — at the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson — joined the Huntingdon homicide case on Thursday, June 15.

Investigators said they determined 73-year-old Charles Johnson and 43-year-old David Wooley were involved in a fight at a home in the 1200 block of Westport Road before Johnson allegedly shot and killed Wooley.

The TBI announced on Friday, June 16 that Johnson has been arrested for one count of criminal homicide. He is being held without bond at the Carroll County Jail.