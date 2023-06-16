CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Carroll County man has been taken into custody after a fight at a Huntingdon home reportedly led to a deadly shooting.

Officials said the arrest was the result of a joint investigation by members of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and the Huntingdon Police Department.

According to authorities, TBI agents — at the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson — joined the Huntingdon homicide case on Thursday, June 15.

Investigators said they determined 73-year-old Charles Johnson and 43-year-old David Wooley were involved in a fight at a home in the 1200 block of Westport Road before Johnson allegedly shot and killed Wooley.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The TBI announced on Friday, June 16 that Johnson has been arrested for one count of criminal homicide. He is being held without bond at the Carroll County Jail.