70-year-old man dies trying to get help after days without power in Overton County

OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 70-year-old Overton County man who lost power during this week’s winter storms died while trying to seek help, the County Executive said Friday.

Ben Danner, the Overton County Executive, said the man, who lived in the Rickman community, had been without power for several days in below freezing temperatures and attempted to get to a neighbor’s home to get warm.

While walking outside in the frigid, snowy conditions, Danner said the 70-year-old man died of an apparent heart attack.

“That’s been the worry the whole time is if people were in their houses cold, and you know, somebody froze to death,” Danner told News 2. “It’s frustrating knowing that something simple like the power going out, someone has died from that.”

He urged people to check on their neighbors and said, “if they need help, try to help them.”

As of Friday morning, an estimated 1,500 people in Overton County still had no electricity, according to Danner. He said 5,000 customers were without power earlier in the week.

Danner said warming shelters have been set up for people in need. Those shelters are at First Baptist Church at 708 East Main Street in Rickman and at I Am Worship Church at 4483 Cookeville Highway.

The American Red Cross has also set up a shelter at Livingston First Christian, which is located at 320 Oakley Street in Livingston.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said the death in Overton County is the sixth related to this week’s winter weather. Two other deaths occurred in Shelby County, while Dickson, Maury and Williamson counties each reported one death.