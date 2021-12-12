WKRN) – This afternoon the National Weather Service confirmed six tornadoes in Middle TN:

1) Dickson, EF-2, max wind 135mph, 500 yards wide, 8.34 mile path length, 2 injuries

2) Burns, EF-1, max wind 110mph, 175 yards wide, 5.3 mile path length

3) Humphreys County to Bucksnort, EF-1, max wind 100mph, 250 yards wide, 12.2 mile path length

4) Rural Hickman County I-40, EF-0, max wind 85mph, 100 yards wide, 4.66 miles path length

5) Kingston Springs, EF-2, max wind 125mph, 400 yards wide, 10.5 mile path length, 1 injury

6) Percy Priest to Mt. Juliet, EF-1, max wind 105mph, 100 yards wide, 7.6 mile path length

7) Stewart County, EF-2, max wind 125mph, 400 yards wide, 18 mile path length.

NOTE: This tornado will likely be a continuation of Weakley/Henry to Christian, KY and maybe even Bowling Green, KY. So if NWS Memphis and NWS Louisville rate their sections as EF-3, this will be known as an EF-3 tornado, but the Stewart County section only had EF2 damage.

In Bowling Green, KY (Warren County), an EF-3 was confirmed with maximum winds of 155 mph. The Louisville NWS office determined that the path length was 5 miles and the width 250 yards.

THERE WILL BE ADDITIONAL STORM SURVEYS FORTHCOMING. Here is the Nashville NWS office’s plans for suveys on Monday:

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NASHVILLE TN 612 PM CST SUN DEC 12 2021 ...STORM DAMAGE SURVEYS CONTINUE... TOMORROW, NWS NASHVILLE WILL CONTINUE TO SURVEY DAMAGE FROM FRIDAY NIGHT'S STORMS. TWO TEAMS WILL BE GOING OUT TO MULTIPLE AREAS. STORM SURVEY TEAM 1 WILL CONDUCT SURVEYS NEAR SAUNDERSVILLE FERRY, HENDERSONVILLE, NORTHWEST DAVIDSON COUNTY NEAR JOHN C. TUNE AIRPORT AND THEN ATTEMPT TO GET TO CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY BY THE END OF THE DAY. STORM SURVEY TEAM 2 WILL COVER EASTERN SUMNER COUNTY, CLAY COUNTY, PORTIONS OF SOUTH-CENTRAL KY, AND THEN FINISH THE DAY NEAR CARTHAGE, TN. TUESDAY, AN ADDITIONAL TEAM WILL SURVEY DAMAGE IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TN IN GILES AND GRUNDY COUNTIES. WE WILL GET INFORMATION OUT AS SOON AS TEAMS REPORT BACK TO THE OFFICE.

We hope to soon have a determination on how strong the tornado was that struck Mayfield, KY. The Paducah National Weather Service was investigating the damage there today and is still determining its strength.

This is the same storm that traveled from northeast Arkansas through southeast Missouri and northwest Tennessee into Kentucky. IF surveys determine that it stayed on the ground for the whole length of damage reports, it will become the longest track tornado in history. It’s being dubbed the “Quad-State Tornado” by some. To read more about this historic storm see this article by News 2 Meteorologist Mary Mays.