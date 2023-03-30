SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office investigated seven different potential school threats on Tuesday, just a day after seven people were killed in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville.

Lt. Tommy Greer, who oversees all school resource officers for the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, said normally there are about one to two threats investigated each week, but on Tuesday alone, there were seven possible threats reported.

Parents of children at Station Camp Middle School in Gallatin received letters Tuesday after a female student reportedly said she was “gonna shoot the school” in a post on Snapchat. According to Greer, two children reported the alleged threat to the principal.

Deputies searched the female student’s home, but Greer said no weapons were found. The student reportedly told deputies she “was just joking.” However, school disciplinary action was taken, and Greer said the student is facing criminal charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation into potential threats at Station Camp Middle School was the only incident that resulted in criminal charges on Tuesday.

The alleged threats came just a day after three children and three staff members were shot and killed at the Covenant School in Green Hills. Metro Nashville Police also killed the shooter after responding to the school.

News 2 has reached out to the Sumner County School District for more information.