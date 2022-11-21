FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 64-year-old woman died after a head-on crash in Franklin County Sunday night.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on David Crockett Parkway at Robinson Creek Road.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported Phyllis Walker, of Huntland, was driving a Ford Escape when she turned left onto David Crockett Parkway in the wrong direction and into oncoming traffic.
The Escape was hit head-on by a Ford transit van traveling westbound on David Crockett Parkway, according to the THP.
The 22-year-old driver of the van was also injured.
No additional information was immediately released.
