FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 64-year-old woman died after a head-on crash in Franklin County Sunday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on David Crockett Parkway at Robinson Creek Road.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported Phyllis Walker, of Huntland, was driving a Ford Escape when she turned left onto David Crockett Parkway in the wrong direction and into oncoming traffic.

The Escape was hit head-on by a Ford transit van traveling westbound on David Crockett Parkway, according to the THP.

The 22-year-old driver of the van was also injured.

No additional information was immediately released.