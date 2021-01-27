63-year-old man dies after crash in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was killed when his pick-up truck and a car collided at an intersection in Madison Tuesday evening.

Metro police said Bobby Liles, 63, was driving his pick-up truck east on East Old Hickory Boulevard around 4:15 p.m., when he attempted to turn left onto Myatt Drive and was struck in the front passenger side by the driver of a car traveling west.

Liles was pronounced dead as a result of the collision, according to investigators.

Police said the 28-year-old driver of the car involved and his passenger were transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.