61-year-old man killed in Smith County fire

Local News

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Smith County are working to figure out what caused a fatal fire Monday night in Pleasant Shade.

Several departments responded around 6:30 p.m. to a house fire on Stone Branch Road.

According to Smith County Fire Chief Jacky Carver, the body of 61-year-old Phillip Evitts was found inside the burning home.

Evitts was the former manager of the Smith Farmers Cooperative, Carver said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

