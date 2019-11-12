61-year-old man killed in Smith County fire

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Smith County are working to figure out what caused a fatal fire Monday night in Pleasant Shade.

Several departments responded around 6:30 p.m. to a house fire on Stone Branch Road.

According to Smith County Fire Chief Jacky Carver, the body of 61-year-old Phillip Evitts was found inside the burning home.

Evitts was the former manager of the Smith Farmers Cooperative, Carver said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.