MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a headline we continue to see out of Mt. Juliet—the city is rapidly growing.

One area that commissioners considered to be underutilized is the east side of town. So now, a development featuring over 600 homes, a bowling alley, and retail shops may be coming to town.

The development would include 80 acres behind the intersection of Beckwith Rd and Golden Bear Gtwy.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

“That area was built to do exactly what it is doing right now and that was to build up, develop, and create retail,” said Mt. Juliet Commissioner Ray Justice.

City commissioners recently met with developers during last month’s commissioner meeting. One question of concern for residents is traffic congestion.

Developers said they plan to make improvements. when it comes to burdening the school district, developers said over a third of the housing is designated for 55 and up and assisted living.

“We checked with the school board and with the board of education to find out what the impact was based on the numbers we’ve been given so we don’t have a problem and create another problem for the schools,” Justice said.

However, Justice said overall, he’s heard a positive reaction to the Golden Bear Place with a Costco going up across the street.

“It’s going to be a fresher version of providence. It’s going to be a retail center a very nice and well-maintained area,” Justice said.

He said the city heavily relies on retail to pay for services, given the city’s 11-cent property tax. “I’m seeing a lot of this is going to be retail establishments and that makes me happy because that is where the money comes from.”

The project is still in the early stages, so it is expected to go in front of Mt. Juliet commissioners again in the new year.