FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Brittany Potts knows better than anyone the pain children who endure sexual abuse feel.



“I’m still like, ‘God, this happened to me,'” Potts admits.

She’s taken her experience and turned it for good as the Director of Prevention Education for the Davis House Child Advocacy Center.

“I fuel it for my passion to help prevent the abuse of other kids,” Potts says.

The center serves children in Williamson, Hickman, Lewis, and Perry counties who are referred to them by the Department of Children Services or law enforcement.

The Davis House provides forensic interviews, counseling, follow-up care, and even snacks and stuffed animals for the child victims.

“They get to pick out a button that is significant to them,” Potts explains, “They put it in a jar and that jar has one button for every kid that’s come through Davis House and they see I’m not alone.”

Sadly, jars of buttons line the rooms.

“An average classroom of 18 to 20, statistically, two or more of those kids have been sexually abused or physically abused,” Potts says.

The Davis House served a total of 632 new child clients in the fiscal year 2021.

Williamson – 387 children

Hickman – 115 children

Lewis – 31 children

Perry – 58 children

TN child abused in a different state- 41 children

It costs roughly $1,500 dollars a year to serve one child. That is why their annual Button Ball black-tie gala, is critical to the cause.

“Everything we do here is free for the community,” Potts explains. “We survive on donations.”

The fundraising gala takes place on September 10th. Donations from past years helped fund Potts’ position focusing on prevention in the community.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Right now we’re trying to get the word out, like, ‘hey, we are available.'” She continued, “We offer free training, you just have to pick up the phone or email us.”

News 2’s Alex Denis is the Master of Ceremonies for this year’s Button Ball Gala. If you are unable to attend, you can donate to the cause at this link.