6-year-old girl dies following boating accident on Pickwick Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A second victim, a 6-year-old girl, has died following a boating accident Saturday on Pickwick Lake in Hardin County, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

TWRA officials said the accident happened Saturday around 3 p.m. in Dry Creek cove.

The TWRA responded to the crash involving two personal watercrafts with three people involved.

Forty-year-old David Carter, who was operating one of one of the watercrafts, was pronounced dead at the scene. His six-year-old daughter was airlifted to LeBonheur Hospital in Memphis, where she later died, according to the TWRA.

The operator of the other PWC was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

