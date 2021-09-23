6-year-old gets birthday surprise from Rutherford County first responders

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – A six-year-old boy in Rutherford County was forced to spend his birthday in quarantine, but first responders in Rutherford County made sure it was one he will never forget.

Six-year-old Memphis wasn’t able to spend his sixth birthday celebrating with friends at school or eating ice cream and cake at his birthday party. Instead, he had to celebrate it at home under quarantine.

After Amanda Mears learned that her son would have to spend his birthday in quarantine, she reached out to her community in the Walter Hill area to plan a surprise that little Memphis is sure to remember.

First responders lined the street and saluted Memphis as he stood outside in awe over the special birthday surprise.

“Obviously he’s six,” says Mears “he doesn’t understand the circumstances behind it.”

This isn’t the family’s first time experiencing a quarantined birthday. Just last year, Mears’ daughter had to quarantine for her eighteenth birthday.

Memphis and his family came in contact with COVID after his college-aged sister tested positive after being exposed to a setting where someone did not properly social distance.

Amanda is appreciative of Rutherford County’s first responders and wants to make sure people understand the consequences of not being socially responsible.

“I reached out because I wanted to do two things. I wanted to spread the knowledge of social responsibility. And I wanted to show people that the decisions that we make, affect other people.”