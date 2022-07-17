ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Six people were hospitalized after a deck collapsed at a residence in Antioch late Saturday night.

Crews with the Nashville Fire Department were dispatched to the 600 block of Pippin Drive just after 9:30 p.m. in response to reports of a collapse. Officials say callers told 911 that there were numerous people on the deck when it collapsed.

Once on scene, crews found a partially collapsed deck on the back of a residential structure. Six people had to be assisted from the collapsed area to medical units for transport. According to Nashville Fire, all injuries reported appeared to be non-critical.

Nashville Fire stated that five people were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and one person was transported to TriStar Summitt Medical Center.

After the collapse, the power was cut off to the residence and those nearby for electrical concerns. The power has since been restored.