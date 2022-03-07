LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Lewisburg family is offering a reward as they search for answers in their loved one’s homicide investigation.

The home invasion turned homicide happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 1 on West End Avenue, claiming the life of 27-year-old JJ Contreras.

“They say it gets easier but it doesn’t,” cried Contreras’s mother, Rachel Brown.

It’s been six months and the family still has no closure.

“This is my son, this is my baby boy. My son who I talked to every day and now I don’t get nothing,” she said.

Lewisburg police say they are following leads with surveillance footage being key in the homicide investigation. The video shows three people wearing hoodies walking toward JJ Contreras’s home.

His fiancé, Madison Hargrove, says three masked suspects busted in the door and demanded money as his family lay in bed asleep. Without giving him a chance, Contreras was shot as his fiancé along with his 4- and 1-year-old children lay beside him. Moments later, the surveillance footage shows four people running from the scene.

“There’s still a town that doesn’t know what’s out here or if this could happen again or to someone else and I don’t want no other mother to go through what I go through,” Brown said.

With nowhere else to turn, Contreras’s mother is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the case. The heartbroken mother says her small community needs help to close her son’s case.

“Lewisburg is so small, they don’t have what TBI has, they don’t have what Nashville has. They don’t have the equipment to do all this stuff, then send it off. Let TBI get involved and take over the case or something. I don’t want JJ Contreras to be forgotten and I don’t want this to be an unsolved case that I’m here in six more months or six more years or 20 more years saying I need justice for my son. We just need help,” Brown pleaded.

Lewisburg police said they are following leads in the investigation and that the four people in the surveillance footage are persons of interest. They’re asking anyone with information in the case to call (931) 359-3800.