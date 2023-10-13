SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Six people from Sumner County were arrested for theft related to insurance.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on March 11, 2020, agents were requested to investigate a report of insurance-related theft.

Over the course of the investigation, agents developed information that then-49-year-old Johnny Ray Jackson, a former insurance agent who had his license revoked in 1999, continued to run a business in Gallatin called “Senior Health and Wealth Marketing” along with other multiple names over many years.

The TBI said Jackson employed several people, some of whom were licensed insurance agents with the state of Tennessee. The investigation also revealed that clients were paying for insurance policies they did not want or authorize, according to officials.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jackson and five other people with charges ranging from conspiracy, identity theft, financial exploitation of the elderly, and money laundering.

TBI agents and officers with the Gallatin Police Department arrested the following people who have been booked into the Sumner County Jail: