SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six employees were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a small bottle of ammonia was broken inside a railcar at the Nissan Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant.

According to Lloryn Love-Carter with Nissan corporate communications, the area was evacuated and Smyrna Fire Department responded to the scene.

Love-Carter said the incident happened while vehicles were being loaded inside the railcar.

The supplier workers were taken to the hospital for observation, she said.

The spill has since been cleaned up and operations returned to normal.

Love-Carter said there are no risks to the environment.