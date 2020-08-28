6 adults, child escape South Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No one was injured when a home caught fire in South Nashville late Thursday night, causing extensive damage to the residence.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 10:30 p.m. to a fire at the home on Gulf Coast Court, off Murfreesboro Pike.

When firefighters arrived, they said they could see flames coming from the home, as well as heavy smoke.

Six adults and a child were able to escape the burning home unharmed, the fire department said.

There was extensive damage to the home, including two cars burned up in the garage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.