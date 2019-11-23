$5K reward offered after worker held at gunpoint in East Nashville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A violent robbery was caught on surveillance video at Edley’s Barbeque.

“Two people entered our back door and waited for our kitchen manager to arrive, ambushed him,” said Will Newman, owner of the restaurant.

Two men with guns broke into Edley’s Barbeque on October 31.

Surveillance video shows one man holding the kitchen manager at gunpoint while the other steals money from the safe.

“Held a gun to his head for four minutes,” Newman said. “It was incredibly traumatic for him and for all of us.”

Newman thinks his business was targeted.

“It did not seem random,” he said. “They knew what they were doing.”

“They knew where the office was. They knew where the safe was. They were there waiting.”

Weeks later, the thieves still haven’t been caught.

Newman’s putting up $5,000 of his own money for any information that leads to an arrest.

“We love this neighborhood so much we want to prevent this from happening to others,” the owner said.

Newman says it’s the first time in six years that his restaurant has ever been robbed.

Since then, he’s added motion sensors and made changes to how they open and close the business.

He brought in a grief counselor to talk with the staff.

“Allowed people the opportunity to sit and kind of talk through those feelings,” he said.

Newman says although he has forgiveness, he still wants justice.

“You’re forgiven,” he said. “We don’t want you to do this again. Eventually, you’ll be found.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.