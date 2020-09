RUTHERFORD COUNT, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 59-year-old man died Wednesday night when his pickup truck hit a tree in Murfreesboro Wednesday night.

The crash happened on North Rutherford Boulevard just before 10 p.m.

Murfreesboro police reported the man was traveling south when he left the roadway and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released.