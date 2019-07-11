58-year-old man hit, killed while crossing Gallatin Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 58-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing an East Nashville street Wednesday night.

Paul Chovan was crossing Gallatin Pike near Stratford Avenue around 8:35 p.m. when he was hit by a 78-year-old driver.

Police said Chovan was crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk. He died at the scene.

The driver of the 2003 Pontiac Vibe said she initially thought someone had thrown a rock at her car and continued driving home. According to a release, after seeing the damage to her car, the driver called police.

Police said there was no evidence of impairment on the driver’s part and there “does not appear to be any intent to knowingly flee the scene.” Charges are not expected against the driver.