HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a man with mental health issues who was reported missing from his Hendersonville home Wednesday

Hendersonville police reported 55-year-old Sterling Knox went missing from his home in the Mansker Farms subdivision around 1:30 p.m.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Sterling Knox (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department) Sterling Knox (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

It is believed that he left his residence on foot to an unknown location. Knox was last seen wearing a flannel shirt, blue jeans, black Chuck Taylor shoes and possibly a black beanie.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Knox is asked to call the Hendersonville Police Department at 615-451-3838 or anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113 and can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (crimes) using keyword TIPHPD.