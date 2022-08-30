LYNNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A massive drug bust led to multiple arrests in one Middle Tennessee county.

Jacob Wilson, 44, and Kimberly Griffin, 33, were taken into custody at their home on Waco Road in Lynnville.

A search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the two suspects, allowing Giles County Deputies and the 22nd Judicial Drug Task Force to search their home.

A total of 55 pounds of marijuana, $34,971 in cash and one gun were recovered from the residence.

The two are facing charges of possession for resale, drug paraphernalia and possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Wilson and Griffin were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.