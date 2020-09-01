54th CMA Awards nominations to be announced Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nominations for the 54th annual Country Music Awards will be announced in Music City Tuesday morning.

The nominees will be announced on Good Morning America by Luke Combs and Carly Pearce from the Grand Ole Opry.

The pandemic will change the way the awards show will look like here in Nashville, but it could also play a role in who is nominated later this morning.

Disc jockey Wayne D, who hosts afternoons on the Big 98, told News 2 it could be performances like the throwback drive-in concerts by Garth Brooks and Brad Paisley or the performances from home by artists we may have never heard of, that could impact the nominations list.

“You’re gonna get a nod to the extra efforts and the respect paid to the extra efforts. Obviously, we had the Nissan Stadium drive-in shows and the Garth thing. You even had bands like Metallica trying the drive-in thing. The drive in concept, as much as it is a throwback, I think you are going to see, even with things get back to normal, I think you are going to that embraced in other ways and it is just going to add depth with what artists can do,” explained Wayne D.

As for what the actual awards show will look like, Wayne D said there is no way to tell this early.

The MTV VMAs were held this past weekend and had a mixture of live and pre-recorded performances, which Wayne D said will most likely happen.

What he does know, is the CMAs will give us all a closer look at who the artists really are.

Last year, Garth Brooks took home the top honor, winning entertainer of the year.

He will not win the award for an eighth time this year after he announced in July he is withdrawing his name from the category to give another artist the opportunity to win.

Kacey Musgraves and Luke Combs won the top vocalists honors last year. Vocal Duo of the Year went to Dan and Shay while Old Dominion claimed the vocal group award.