GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lucky lottery player in Giles County won $50,000 after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket, lottery officials announced Sunday.

The winning ticket matched four out of five white balls and the Double Play Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing for the prize money.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, the ticket was purchased at Top of the Hill Market on Minor Hill Highway in Minor Hill.

Double Play is a feature that is an additional $1 and allows players the opportunity to win up to $10 million in a second drawing that is held after the regular Powerball drawing.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Monday, April 17.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.