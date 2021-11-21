$50K winning Powerball Double Play ticket bought at a Nashville market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One lucky Powerball player woke up to good news this morning after purchasing a game-winning ticket in Nashville.

According to lottery officials, Saturday’s winning ticket matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball in the Double Play drawing for the prize money.

Double Play is a feature that is an additional $1 that allows players the opportunity to win up to $10 million in a second drawing that is held after the regular Powerball drawing.

The ticket was purchased at the Little Barn Market on Brick Chruch Pike in Nashville.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

The current Powerball jackpot is at $213 million with the next drawing being held on November 22.