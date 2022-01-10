NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Powerball players in Tennessee matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win in Saturday’s drawing.

One player in Nashville matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Because the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 10, the prize of $50,000 was decupled to $500,000, according to a release.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The $500,000 winning ticket was sold at Sandy Market Discount Tobacco on Donelson Pike.

A second ticket that matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000 was purchased at RMA Express Mart on Vann Drive in Jackson.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.

The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $27 million with the next drawing on Monday.