50-degree temps make ‘some’ improvement on back roads, but some still slick; big thaw ahead!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Temperatures reached the 50s Sunday in the brilliant sunshine and a southerly breeze.

While main roads are clear, that made for some improvement on the back roads, but many are still slick, nonetheless.

Your road might even look like this Wilson County driveway below.

As we explained yesterday, it is taking a while to melt off all the ice and snow because of the thickness of the packed covering, and the fact that it is white, which reflects the sun’s rays rather than absorbing them and creating heat.

However, there is good news ahead!

Temperatures are not going to drop below freezing tonight, and more above freezing temps are in the forecast this week.

We are looking for some rain showers late tonight into early Monday morning which will help out as well.

Although we will cool down to near 50 for a high on Monday, temps will soar into the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.