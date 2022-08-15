SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A five-year-old is dead following a shooting in Smyrna.

It happened near the basketball courts at Lee Victory Recreational Park at 7:20 p.m. Monday.

The child was pronounced dead after he was taken to Stonecrest Medical Center.

Following the preliminary investigation, authorities say it appears the shooting was accidental.

There was a gun recovered at the scene and police believe it was the weapon involved.

The name of the victim will not be released until all family members have been notified.

While police believe this was an accidental shooting, the investigation is still ongoing.