MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of motorcyclists and Jeeps will take upon the city of Wartrace Sunday afternoon all for a good cause.

The fleet of motorists is set to join the 26th Annual Highway 41 Toy Convoy – an event that aims to bring children some joy and toys ahead of the holiday season.

However, the event is extra special this year as the toy convoy is expected to make a local boy the event’s grand marshal.

In early September, five-year-old Zayden Bohmar’s hand was severely injured after he fell off a lawn mower that he was riding on with his mother.

Community members in Wartrace quickly rallied around the five-year-old and his family by collecting gift cards and other donations.

The Wartrace Police Department said they hope the tragic accident will serve as a reminder to not let a small child ride on a lawnmower.

Now, two months after the accident, the community is coming together again making Zayden the grand marshal at Highway 41 toy convoy.

The convoy starts at noon Sunday, October 6, at Raider Academy High School in Manchester. If you plan on attending you are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to help children have a brighter Christmas.