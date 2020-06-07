5 shot at Tennessee American Legion, victims flown to Nashville for treatment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Dyersburg Police Department said victims of a shooting were flown to Nashville for medical treatment.

Police made the announcement on their Facebook page Sunday morning.

They said the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. at the American Legion in the 1300 block of Grant Street.

Officers arrived to find several people leaving the club, and said multiple shots were fired.

Officials said three men and two women were shot, some several times. All five victims were flown to hospitals including Nashville and Memphis for treatment. All of the victims are in their 20’s and 30’s. They’re from Dyersburg, Union City, Tiptonville, and Ridgely.

Police said witnesses on the scene did not cooperate and no motive for the shooting has been established at this time.

If you have any information, give Dyersburg Police a call at 285-1212.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.