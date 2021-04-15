5 residents escape burning home in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family of five was able to escape unharmed after a fire started in their South Nashville home early Thursday morning.

Nashville firefighters responded around 1:30 a.m. to a fire at a residence on Sam Boney Drive, off Nolensville Pike, north of Harding Place.

Firefighters said five people were sleeping inside the home, when one of the residents woke up, smelled smoke and got everyone outside.

The fire appears to have started on the stove in the home’s kitchen, according to investigators.

The residence was damaged and the American Red Cross is helping the family find another place to stay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.