5 rescued from partially submerged truck in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five people, including an infant, had to be rescued from a truck that slid off a bridge covered with water Sunday afternoon.

The DeKalb County Fire Department says crews were dispatched to Preston-Vicker’s Road in Liberty at around 1 p.m. after being told a vehicle had slid off a water-covered bridge. The truck was partially submerged in the waters of the swollen creek with five people inside, including an infant.

Thankfully, all five occupants were safely rescued thanks to specialized training and equipment from multiple agencies.

Drivers are reminded to never drive through standing water as there is never an indication as to how deep the water is. Turn around, don’t drown!