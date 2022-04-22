WILLIAMSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – A specialized task force makes an arrest in a disturbing crime and rescues a 5-month-old child in the process.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested Eli McCord on several charges.

The arrest comes after a Williamson County Grand Jury indictment for aggravated rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor less than 50 images/videos, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Eli McCord mug courtesy of Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

The task force started its investigation of the 23-year-old after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip accused McCord of having child sexual abuse material.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation has led to the rescue of a five-month-old child victim who they accused McCord of sexually assaulting.

He’s being held in jail without bond.

Investigators urge anyone with information about online child exploitation to report it. Reports can be made to the NCMEC Cyber TipLine at this link.