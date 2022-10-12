ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials say five kids and two adults were injured in a crash that involved multiple vehicles late Tuesday night in Robertson County.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 76, also known as Savage Creek Drive.

According to a crash report provided by THP, a 2011 Mazda and 1997 Toyota Sequoia were traveling west on Highway 76 negotiating a right curve. That’s when the Mazda failed to maintain its lane and crossed the center line.

While crossing the center line, the Mazda side-swiped the Toyota that was also traveling west on Highway 76. The collision caused the Mazda to overturn and land in an embankment.

The crash report states a 2021 Kia K5 traveling east on Highway 76 swerved in an attempt to avoid crashing into the vehicles.

According to THP, the Toyota Sequoia also swerved in an attempt to avoid crashing into the Kia and Mazda which caused the SUV to overturn multiple times and exit off the roadway.

THP states the occupants of the Toyota were a 43-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, a 9-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, all of Springfield, and all injured in the crash. All occupants inside the Toyota were wearing seatbelts during the crash.

The 33-year-old driver of the Mazda was also injured in the crash. THP reports the Mazda driver was also wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

The occupants in the Kia K5 were not injured in the crash, according to THP. The Mazda driver was issued with “due care.”

No other information was immediately released.