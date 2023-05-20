GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least five people are injured following a crash that occurred late Friday night on Springfield Highway.
Metro police said the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Springfield Highway near Baker Station Road.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
The crash reportedly involved two vehicles. It remains unknown if those injured occupied one vehicle or if individuals in both vehicles sustained injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.