GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least five people are injured following a crash that occurred late Friday night on Springfield Highway.

Metro police said the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Springfield Highway near Baker Station Road.

The crash reportedly involved two vehicles. It remains unknown if those injured occupied one vehicle or if individuals in both vehicles sustained injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.