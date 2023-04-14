COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Georgia woman’s five children are back home after the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) took them into custody following a February traffic stop in Coffee County.

Bianca Clayborne and her partner, Deonte Williams, were driving from Georgia to Illinois for a funeral when they were pulled over in Middle Tennessee two months ago.

According to an affidavit, they were stopped for having dark-tinted windows and driving in the left lane without passing.

After being pulled over, the state trooper smelled marijuana and found about five grams of it in the vehicle, court documents said.

Clayborne’s kids — who range from four months to seven years old — were put into DCS’ custody following a court ruling.

Clayborne’s attorney confirmed to News 2 that the five children were returned home on Thursday, April 13.

“The family is planning a celebration in their hometown,” the attorney said in a statement. “We will follow up with a press conference and celebration here in Nashville in about a week or so after the family has gotten to enjoy time together and reclaim so much unnecessary lost time.”

News 2 reached out to DCS for additional comments. Officials confirmed the kids have been returned and said the judge decides who has custody.