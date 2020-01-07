5 children, 1 adult injured in Cookeville crash

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six people, including multiple children, were injured in a head-on crash Monday afternoon in Cookeville.

Cookeville police responded around 3:30 p.m. to the area of Shag Rag Road near Reserve Drive where a Dodge Journey and Dodge Dakota had collided.

According to police, the 17-year-old male driver of the Dodge Dakota and his 17-year-old female passenger were both transported from the scene to Cookeville Hospital.

Officers said the 25-year-old driver of the Dodge Journey was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital, along with 15-year-old and five-year-old passengers. A four-year-old in the vehicle was also transported to Cookeville Hospital.

The extent of the injuries were not immediately known.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact the Cookeville Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Division at 931-520-5370 or the city police department at 931-526-2125.