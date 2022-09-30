PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five people were taken into custody on Wednesday by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office — with some help from the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) — for charges related to illegal drugs, officials said.

The sheriff’s office reported that its drug division started investigating these individuals weeks ago for selling and distributing illegal drugs in Putnam County, including methamphetamine, LSD, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and various kinds of pain medication.

Many of the arrested individuals listed below not only live in Putnam County and the surrounding localities, but also have criminal histories with similar drug charges, according to authorities:

Cathy D. Dillon, 64: Charged with two counts of sale and delivery of a Schedule II drug Bond set at $40,000

April Roehm, 43: Charged with two counts of sale, delivery, and possession of a Schedule II drug Bond set at $80,000

Billy Stacy, 40: Charged with two counts of sale, delivery, and possession of a Schedule II drug No mention of bond

Derek Rottman, 52: Charged with sale, delivery, and possession of a Schedule II drug No mention of bond

Jessica Montgomery, 28: Charged with two counts of manufacturing, sale, delivery, and possession of a Schedule II drug Charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm Bond set at $110,000



Cathy D. Dillon. (Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)



Billy Stacy. (Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)



Jessica Montgomery. (Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said its warrants division works with the USMS on a daily basis in order to track down and arrest dangerous individuals in Putnam County, along with other parts of Middle Tennessee, as part of a joint task force.

“I am very pleased with the relationship between the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal Service,” Sheriff Eddie Farris said. “The services that the United States Marshal Service provides is a huge help in finding and arresting these individuals who are wanted for dangerous crimes.”